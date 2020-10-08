Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.8% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Amazon.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,432.98.

AMZN stock traded down $7.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3,188.68. 170,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088,085. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,600.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.00, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,208.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,738.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

