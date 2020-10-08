Amarillo National Bank Takes $205,000 Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Amarillo National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYY. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at about $14,192,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,693,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,557,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 341.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 459.5% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares during the period.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,435. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.69. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.20 and a fifty-two week high of $177.71.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.