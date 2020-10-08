Amarillo National Bank Sells 631 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Amarillo National Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20,533.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.83. 19,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,705. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.36. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.