Amarillo National Bank Sells 568 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Amarillo National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after buying an additional 4,549,646 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,126,000 after buying an additional 8,916,236 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,706,000 after buying an additional 101,856 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,890,000 after buying an additional 1,170,764 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,594,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,627,000 after buying an additional 185,268 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.15. 95,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,697,454. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.61. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

