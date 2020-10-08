Amarillo National Bank Reduces Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Amarillo National Bank trimmed its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $911,217,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $170,375,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,848,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,500,000 after purchasing an additional 856,178 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,553.1% in the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 807,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,494,000 after purchasing an additional 759,020 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 187.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,040,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,731,000 after acquiring an additional 678,675 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEL traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $72.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,288. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.19. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Argus lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

