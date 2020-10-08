Amarillo National Bank Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Amarillo National Bank cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.4% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,010 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44,300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,786,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,782,643 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,624,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,298,000 after buying an additional 1,712,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 902.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,052,000 after buying an additional 1,465,990 shares during the last quarter.

EFA traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.13. 684,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,019,809. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.31. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

