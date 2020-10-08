Amarillo National Bank Invests $203,000 in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Amarillo National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Oshkosh by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $1,879,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 100.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Oshkosh from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oshkosh from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

OSK traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.32. 4,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,238. Oshkosh Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.73.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

