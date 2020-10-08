Amarillo National Bank Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Amarillo National Bank reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,131,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,009. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.75 and its 200 day moving average is $154.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $180.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

