Amarillo National Bank Acquires 615 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Amarillo National Bank grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.02. 75,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,820,283. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.97 and a 52-week high of $123.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.77 and its 200-day moving average is $121.63.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.