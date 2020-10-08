Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.45 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) will announce $5.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.53 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $5.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $20.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.26 billion to $20.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.22 billion to $21.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altria Group.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.50. 152,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,001,309. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a PE ratio of -77.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 495.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.