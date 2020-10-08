Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) Price Target Cut to C$13.35

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Bank of America from C$14.00 to C$13.35 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$14.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC upped their target price on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

AGI traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.59. 1,259,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.72. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.38. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$4.43 and a one year high of C$15.52.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$174.99 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.95, for a total transaction of C$582,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,380 shares in the company, valued at C$199,171. Also, Senior Officer James Porter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.41, for a total value of C$144,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,405,508.17. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,977 shares of company stock worth $881,114.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

