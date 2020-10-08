Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Shares Up 0.5%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) shares shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.76 and last traded at $12.76. 758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIXXF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, July 24th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

