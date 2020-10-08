Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.10.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATSG. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $26.36. 11,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,619. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $28.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.35 million. Analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $255,900.00. Also, Director Randy D. Rademacher sold 10,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $276,421.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 607,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,659,212.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,871 shares of company stock worth $1,010,961 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 101,141 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2,839.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

