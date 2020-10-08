Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) to report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million.

NASDAQ ARPO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,195. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 million, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.06.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

