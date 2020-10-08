Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock.

AAP has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday. They set an underperform rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.91.

NYSE AAP opened at $156.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 88.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,780,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,131,000 after purchasing an additional 833,349 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,431,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,593,000 after purchasing an additional 276,805 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,409,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,785,000 after purchasing an additional 425,514 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,266,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,460,000 after purchasing an additional 198,182 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

