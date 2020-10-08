Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Shares Up 0.7%

Adler Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL) shares shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €14.02 ($16.49) and last traded at €13.96 ($16.42). 8,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 98,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.86 ($16.31).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.13. The company has a market capitalization of $976.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31.

About Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL)

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Germany. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly through acquisitions – most recently through the acquisition of almost 70 percent of the shares in Brack Capital Properties NV ADLER now holds more than 62,000 residential units , which are mainly located in the north and west of Germany and offer tenants with medium to low income an affordable home.

