Adept4 (LON:AD4) Stock Price Up 22.4%

Adept4 PLC (LON:AD4)’s share price rose 22.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03). Approximately 5,969,370 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 340% from the average daily volume of 1,357,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.68 ($0.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 million and a PE ratio of -1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.64.

About Adept4 (LON:AD4)

Adept4 Plc provides IT as a service to small and medium size enterprises in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Recurring Services, Product, and Professional Services segments. The Recurring Services segment provides continuing IT services, which have an ongoing billing and support elements.

