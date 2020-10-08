AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.29

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.29 and last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 8616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 81.97 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $232.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,069,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after acquiring an additional 495,014 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 87.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 727,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,715,000 after buying an additional 338,880 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 46.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 586,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after buying an additional 186,244 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 16.2% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 580,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 80,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 13.6% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 243,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 29,181 shares in the last quarter. 12.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

