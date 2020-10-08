ADAMANT Messenger Hits Market Capitalization of $805,648.32 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $805,648.32 and approximately $6,803.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 42.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00024048 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (CRYPTO:ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 105,317,019 coins and its circulating supply is 85,175,009 coins. ADAMANT Messenger's official website is adamant.im

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

