Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Tops $0.0115 on Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HADAX, LBank and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.88 million and $2.31 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BiteBTC, HADAX, CoinTiger and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

