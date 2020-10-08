Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on November 2nd

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the electronics maker on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $113.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $67.46 and a twelve month high of $143.55. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

