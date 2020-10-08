Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on November 2nd

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the electronics maker on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $113.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $67.46 and a twelve month high of $143.55. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AYI. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.30.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

