AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lifted by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.7% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.43. The stock had a trading volume of 130,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,837,519. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $153.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

