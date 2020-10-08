Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amarillo National Bank acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 104,568 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,380,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.1% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 19,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $1,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $108.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,296,121. The stock has a market cap of $190.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.34 and its 200 day moving average is $94.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Argus increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.63.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.