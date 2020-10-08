$942.32 Million in Sales Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report $942.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $788.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $3.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year sales of $4.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $5.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.24 billion to $11.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LVS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,249,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $860,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,950,074 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $634,930,000 after acquiring an additional 544,041 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,125,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $506,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030,972 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,034,931 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $426,184,000 after acquiring an additional 404,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 7,442,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $316,072,000 after acquiring an additional 734,995 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.14. The company had a trading volume of 96,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average is $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

