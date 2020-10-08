$94.95 Million in Sales Expected for SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) to report $94.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SVMK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.39 million and the highest is $95.50 million. SVMK posted sales of $79.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SVMK will report full year sales of $373.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $371.41 million to $376.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $448.25 million, with estimates ranging from $433.60 million to $462.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. SVMK’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SVMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SVMK in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ SVMK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.89. 9,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,684. SVMK has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $26.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In other news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 10,000 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 25,000 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,416 shares of company stock valued at $5,725,896 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SVMK during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SVMK during the first quarter worth about $124,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVMK during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SVMK by 491.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in SVMK by 15.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

