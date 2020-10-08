$93.86 Million in Sales Expected for TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) to announce sales of $93.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TC Pipelines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.00 million and the lowest is $93.71 million. TC Pipelines reported sales of $93.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TC Pipelines will report full-year sales of $391.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $391.00 million to $392.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $380.34 million, with estimates ranging from $370.67 million to $390.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TC Pipelines.

Get TC Pipelines alerts:

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 70.48%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on TC Pipelines from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on TC Pipelines in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on TC Pipelines in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 26.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TC Pipelines stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $30.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. TC Pipelines has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.03.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TC Pipelines (TCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TC Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.