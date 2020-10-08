$76.87 Million in Sales Expected for The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC) will announce $76.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.20 million to $77.40 million. The Cushing Energy Income Fund posted sales of $40.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cushing Energy Income Fund will report full-year sales of $292.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.70 million to $293.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $288.50 million, with estimates ranging from $286.00 million to $292.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Get The Cushing Energy Income Fund alerts:

The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.57 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Cushing Energy Income Fund from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The Cushing Energy Income Fund from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Cushing Energy Income Fund from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE PFC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.49. 3,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,982. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36. The Cushing Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $32.39.

In other The Cushing Energy Income Fund news, CEO Donald P. Hileman acquired 2,000 shares of The Cushing Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $35,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,848.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About The Cushing Energy Income Fund

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cushing Energy Income Fund (PFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.