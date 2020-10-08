$359.77 Million in Sales Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will report $359.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $368.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $356.00 million. Watts Water Technologies reported sales of $394.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $338.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.64 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $1,929,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 22.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.23. 7,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,339. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.10. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $114.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.