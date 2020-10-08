$3.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will announce sales of $3.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.74 billion and the lowest is $3.72 billion. Waste Management reported sales of $3.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $14.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.69 billion to $15.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.31 billion to $16.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.46.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $114.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,273. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $33,664.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 5.2% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 43,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 20.6% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Waste Management by 26.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.9% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Waste Management by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

