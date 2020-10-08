1,990 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Acquired by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,990 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.93. 99,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,296,121. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $114.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.63.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

