1,523 Shares in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,523 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Walmart by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Walmart by 5,535.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2,168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.78. The company had a trading volume of 142,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,771,540. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.79. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

