1,523 Shares in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,523 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Walmart by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Walmart by 5,535.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2,168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.78. The company had a trading volume of 142,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,771,540. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.79. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
