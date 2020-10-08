$100.37 Million in Sales Expected for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) will report sales of $100.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carnival’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $248.10 million. Carnival reported sales of $6.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 98.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival will report full-year sales of $5.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $6.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $16.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carnival.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Carnival from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Carnival by 92.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 98.2% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 65.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 36.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,692,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.96.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.