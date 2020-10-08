$0.95 EPS Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. General Mills also posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. CSFB upgraded General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,131.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,233. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.9% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $61.18. 50,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,263,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

