$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to post $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $338.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.64 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $1,929,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 88.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.10. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $114.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.