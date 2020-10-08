$0.76 EPS Expected for TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TC Pipelines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. TC Pipelines also posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TC Pipelines will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TC Pipelines.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.83 million. TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 70.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

TCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of TC Pipelines in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of TC Pipelines in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on TC Pipelines from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

NYSE:TCP traded up $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $30.30. 8,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average is $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. TC Pipelines has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $44.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in TC Pipelines by 14.4% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in TC Pipelines in the first quarter worth $71,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TC Pipelines in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in TC Pipelines by 26.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

