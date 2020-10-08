$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Clean Harbors reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.51. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 31,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $2,013,271.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,333,042 shares in the company, valued at $214,414,591.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $1,251,619.88. Insiders have sold 78,979 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,017 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 1,742.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLH traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $58.80. 5,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,397. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

