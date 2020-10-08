$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BG Staffing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. BG Staffing reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BG Staffing will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BG Staffing.

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.89 million. BG Staffing had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 20.86%.

NYSE:BGSF traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $93.48 million, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.92. BG Staffing has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $22.38.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

