-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Anixa Biosciences.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Shares of ANIX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.63. 2,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,641. The company has a market cap of $62.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.19. Anixa Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.24.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops diagnostics and therapeutics to diagnose, treat, and prevent cancer. The company is developing the Cchek platform, a series of non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

