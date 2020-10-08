-$0.11 EPS Expected for Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Burning Rock Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Burning Rock Biotech.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $15.14 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th.

BNR traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $26.50. 1,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,503. Burning Rock Biotech has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $32.40.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech develops solutions for precision medicine in oncology and early cancer detection in the People's Republic of China. The company provides companion diagnostics for targeted therapy and immunotherapy, benign/malignant tumor diagnosis, minimal residual disease monitoring, tumor recurrence and progression prediction, and tumor susceptibility tests.

