$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. Earthstone Energy posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Earthstone Energy.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $21.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 million.

Several research firms have commented on ESTE. ValuEngine downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 28,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 73.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 43,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,172. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $187.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.