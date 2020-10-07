Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.57. 467,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 783,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

ZYXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zynex in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $658.37 million, a PE ratio of 86.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead bought 2,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $49,494.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,001 shares in the company, valued at $344,108.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zynex in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zynex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Zynex during the second quarter worth $50,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Zynex during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynex during the second quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

