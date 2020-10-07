Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

ZFSVF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, September 7th.

OTCMKTS:ZFSVF traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $355.20. The stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 396. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.32. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $259.50 and a 1-year high of $447.60.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

