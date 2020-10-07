ZTCoin (ZT) Price Reaches $0.0490 on Exchanges

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, ZTCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZTCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZTCoin has a market capitalization of $13.68 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00042774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $512.12 or 0.04815046 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057278 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00032057 BTC.

ZTCoin Token Profile

ZTCoin is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

