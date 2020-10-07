ZINC (ZINC) Trading 40.4% Lower Over Last Week

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. ZINC has a total market cap of $171,695.42 and approximately $174.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $51.55, $20.33 and $5.60. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded 40.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZINC alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020251 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00042657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009403 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.03 or 0.04813756 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00057336 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00031925 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. It launched on November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work

Buying and Selling ZINC

ZINC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $50.98, $51.55, $18.94, $7.50, $32.15, $5.60, $24.43, $20.33, $10.39, $24.68 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.