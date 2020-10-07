Zetacoin Market Capitalization Hits $64,221.15 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $64,221.15 and approximately $3,671.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,631.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.86 or 0.02077375 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00563537 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00012957 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 172,586,769 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars.

