ZEON (ZEON) Price Down 36.5% Over Last Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 35.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar. One ZEON token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $101,764.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020248 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00042673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009411 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $510.49 or 0.04803168 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00057413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00031910 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON is a token. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.