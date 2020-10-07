Zealium Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $14,028.73 and $2.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001419 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000077 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 15,669,958 coins and its circulating supply is 14,669,958 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

