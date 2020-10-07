Zaim Credit Systems (LON:ZAIM) Shares Gap Up to $2.45

Zaim Credit Systems Plc (LON:ZAIM) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.57. Zaim Credit Systems shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 million and a PE ratio of -4.08.

Zaim Credit Systems Company Profile (LON:ZAIM)

Zaim Credit Systems Plc operates as a microcredit company in Russia. The company provides loans of up to 30,000 Russian Roubles to individuals and companies. It operates through a network of approximately 95 sites located primarily in Moscow, as well as other urban areas of Western Russia, including St.

