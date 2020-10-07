Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $77.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

TCEHY stock opened at $68.81 on Friday. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $72.95. The company has a market capitalization of $659.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

